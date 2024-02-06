More is better, according to Southeast Missouri State University officials, touting a gain in total enrollment for the fall 2022 semester.

Debbie Below, vice president for enrollment management and student success at SEMO, presented census figures to the Board of Governors at its meeting last week that cited enrollment growth in key areas.

According to a release from the school, total head count at the university increased by 1% from 9,851 in fall 2021 to 9,927 this fall. She said the full-time equivalent remained flat compared to fall 2021. While those are not huge increases, Below said the numbers tell a positive story for the university.

"We can't emphasize strongly enough the competitive landscape in higher education right now," Below said in the release. "To have any increase is an enormous success."

In a separate interview, Below stated that from 2016 through 2021, Missouri lost more than 60,000 college students, or 17% of overall enrollment. She said this decline is a trend seen nationally, with many high school graduates going straight into the workforce rather than pursuing a college degree.

She stressed how important it is for SEMO to reconnect with the potential students, who have delayed or stalled their education, and provide them with ways to utilize what they've already learned on the job. She said students can apply for a prior-learning assessment for credit toward any prior training and experience they received.

As stated in the release, three areas where SEMO experienced growth were high school dual-credit programs, where enrollment increased by 16%; graduate head count, which increased 20%; and international enrollment, which grew 56%.