Semo Port director Dan Overbey set to retire after 25 years at helm

Dan Overbey has watched the barges, trucks and train cars come and go at the Southeast Missouri Regional Port for 25 years.

As executive director, Overbey has overseen growing operations at the Mississippi River port near Scott City. But he said heï¿½s finally ready to retire, which is set to occur June 30.

Overbey has been looking toward retirement for the past few years.

In 2016, the port authority board of directors hired Cary Harbison as assistant director. A former project manager at Bowen Engineering and Surveying in Cape Girardeau, Harbison takes over as director July 1.

Overbey said he is ready to let Harbison ï¿½take the wheel here.ï¿½

The longest serving director of the port, Overbey said he has enjoyed the job.

Itï¿½s a job that involves everything from transportation planning and engineering to financing and marketing. Overbey compared the job to putting together a ï¿½jigsaw puzzle.ï¿½

He added, ï¿½That is the fun thing. There are so many different parts. You constantly find out how much you donï¿½t know.ï¿½

But regardless of whether he admits it, Overbey knows a lot about running the port.

Still, Overbey said he never started out intending to direct port operations.

Trains to trucks

The Cape Girardeau resident grew up in Sikeston, Missouri. His father operated a Shell service station.

ï¿½I grew up around cars and trucks and that kind of stuff,ï¿½ he recalled.

He graduated from Southeast Missouri State University, where he studied business.

His wife, Gail, who is from Benton, Missouri, and whose father had a service station, teaches psychology at Southeast Missouri State University. She plans to retire at the end of this year, Overbey said.

Overbey said he and his wife moved around before settling down in Cape Girardeau.

He worked in office positions for the Missouri Pacific Railroad in Texas and in St. Louis. He later served in the market research department for the Frisco Railroad in St. Louis for three years before returning to a position at Missouri Pacific.

Overbey had other jobs as well over the years, including working at a small Illinois port and handling various management duties for trucking companies.

He taught marketing at Southeast for a year in the 1980s. He also worked for Drury Development.

ï¿½I was kind of the sales rep,ï¿½ Overbey recalled, adding he assisted with several developments on Siemers Drive, including Walmart and Samï¿½s Club stores. ï¿½That was pretty neat,ï¿½ he said.

In April 1993, he was hired as director of the Southeast Missouri Regional Port.

Struggling port

The port was struggling financially when he took over. Overbey said had he known about the financial difficulties, he might not have accepted the job.