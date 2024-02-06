SEMO police officer arrested on child molestation charges

A Southeast Missouri State University police officer was fired Wednesday after being arrested on three felony charges.
Court records indicate John Reyna of Jackson, an officer with the university's Department of Public Safety, faces two counts of child molestation and one count of sodomy in relation to alleged acts involving a victim younger than 12.
Reyna, 36, was being held in Perry County, Missouri, in lieu of $250,000 bond.
