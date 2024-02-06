SEMO Pets — new facility and new name

New facility. New name.

Officials with Southeast Missouri Pets -- formerly Humane Society of Southeast Missouri -- unveiled the organization's new facility and new name at a Thursday morning ceremony.

Charlotte Craig, president of the organization's board, said the name change will clear confusion that the group falls under the umbrella of Humane Society of the United States, which it does not. She said such confusion had hindered fundraising over the years.

She said the new 12,000-square-foot facility is a longtime dream come true.

Jay Knudtson, former Cape Girardeau mayor, said cutting the ribbon on the $3.7 million facility meant more than similar events he attended as mayor.

Southeast Missouri Pets staff work Thursday at the organization's new facility. Officials invited the public to tour the $3.7 million facility after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Rick Fahr ~ Southeast Missourian

"This one is different for me. This one is very, very personal," he noted. "I have seen a group of people come together, collaborate and really do the unthinkable."