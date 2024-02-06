SEMO Pets — new facility and new name

New facility. New name.
Officials with Southeast Missouri Pets -- formerly Humane Society of Southeast Missouri -- unveiled the organization's new facility and new name at a Thursday morning ceremony.
Charlotte Craig, president of the organization's board, said the name change will clear confusion that the group falls under the umbrella of Humane Society of the United States, which it does not. She said such confusion had hindered fundraising over the years.
She said the new 12,000-square-foot facility is a longtime dream come true.
Jay Knudtson, former Cape Girardeau mayor, said cutting the ribbon on the $3.7 million facility meant more than similar events he attended as mayor.
"This one is different for me. This one is very, very personal," he noted. "I have seen a group of people come together, collaborate and really do the unthinkable."
Knudtson said the project required years of fundraising and a banking consortium to finance a portion of the cost. He praised Narvol Randol, specifically, for his fundraising on the project. Randol deflected credit.
"The real key is, the last 40 years, all of you and a lot of others have planted a lot of seeds. We just happened to be here at the time when we get to pick some of the flowers and make it happen," he responded.
Attending the ceremony was Susan Bailey, who donated $500,000 to the project. She explained the funds had belonged to her brother, William, who was developmentally disabled and died in 2019.
"He worked very, very hard for that money. He worked 35 years making minimum wage, and he saved it all," she said. "He loved pets. He loved dogs, and I couldn't see a better way to utilize that money."
The new facility, situated beside the existing animal shelter at 2536 Boutin Drive, is about five times the size of the existing shelter. It has rooms with animals grouped by type and/or age. An interaction room will allow people to spend time with the adoptable animals. Outside areas feature easily cleaned grass-like turf that will prevent animals from tracking in mud and dirt and won't require mowing.
Penzel Construction Co. of Jackson served as general contractor.
The organization will continue to use the existing shelter, officials have said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.