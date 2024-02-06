SEMO Pets honors Betty White on 100th birthday

Southeast Missouri Pets, formerly the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, noted the 100th birthday of the late actress and animal activist Betty White with a party Monday at the organization's new 12,000-square-foot pet adoption shelter at 180 Weston St. in Cape Girardeau. ...

Southeast Missouri Pets, formerly the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, noted the 100th birthday of the late actress and animal activist Betty White with a party Monday at the organization's new 12,000-square-foot pet adoption shelter at 180 Weston St. in Cape Girardeau. Patron, a five-year-old male boxer, licks peanut butter from the window of his individual kennel as part of the celebration. SEMO Pets had announced a $5,000 goal for its recent Betty White Challenge. The goal was reached Friday, SEMO Pets president Charlotte Craig said. An additional $5,000 gift was received this week, she said, aiding the not-for-profit organization's ongoing mission to care for dogs, cats and other animals and prepare them for adoption. Jeff Long