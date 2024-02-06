SEMO Pets holds dog clearance event

There's a problem at animal shelters this summer.

Too many dogs need homes and not enough adoptions are taking place.

Southeast Missouri Pets, 180 Weston St., in Cape Girardeau, offered to adopt out canines at least 6 months of age for no charge in a program that ended Sunday, July 23.

Dogs younger than 6 months could be adopted for $50.

"It's not just Southeast Missouri Pets, but every shelter we know of. Everybody is seeing animals flowing out of the windows, so to speak," said Charlotte Boyce Craig, president of SEMO Pets' board of directors.

"We've always been full, but not to this extent. The good news is, several dogs who'd had a hard time being placed found homes, but our intake shelter is still full."

SEMO Pets executive director Jenn Farmer said on the organization's Facebook site that a gift from Bissell Pet Foundation made it possible for the no-cost adoptions.

"They've been microchipped, brought up to date on shots and spayed and neutered," she said.