SEMO Pets garners corporate support, schedules event

Southeast Missouri Pets (SEMO Pets), the not-for-profit formerly known as Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, is getting some help from the corporate community this month while planning its own comedy show fundraiser this October.

Acee's, 2505 Veterans Memorial Drive, Cape Girardeau, will "Give Back at the Pump", promising an unspecified percentage of gasoline sales to the animal shelter at designated pumps in July. The service station is located at Center Junction/Exit 99 of Interstate 55 near the diverging diamond interchange.

Auto Tire & Parts, 212 S. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, will host "Parts & Puppies Supply Drive" Monday, July 24 through Saturday, July 29. On the final day of the drive, ATP will host a mobile dog adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Modern Woodmen of America from Sunday, July 9, through Tuesday, Aug. 15, will match up to $2,500 in pet adoption fees paid to the shelter. The fraternal financial services organization also will sponsor mobile adoption during two Cape Catfish baseball games, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, and Tuesday, July 25, at Capaha Park.

Jenn Farmer, SEMO Pets executive director, said the organization is grateful for the support of the business community.

Jeena Roy, SEMO Pets office manager, holds a feline. SEMO Pets, formerly Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, is located at 180 Weston St., Cape Girardeau. Courtesy B Magazine

"The heat of summer is a tough time for pets. Our shelter is at capacity from a springtime influx of kittens and puppies. It takes a mountain of supplies to care for more than 150 pets daily. We need dog and cat food, treats, toys, collars, leashing and cleaning supplies," Farmer says in a release, noting a list of needed items may be found at semopets.org.