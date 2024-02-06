SEMO Pets garners corporate support, schedules event

Southeast Missouri Pets (SEMO Pets), the not-for-profit formerly known as Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, is getting some help from the corporate community this month while planning its own comedy show fundraiser this October.
Jenn Farmer, SEMO Pets executive director, said the organization is grateful for the support of the business community.
"The heat of summer is a tough time for pets. Our shelter is at capacity from a springtime influx of kittens and puppies. It takes a mountain of supplies to care for more than 150 pets daily. We need dog and cat food, treats, toys, collars, leashing and cleaning supplies," Farmer says in a release, noting a list of needed items may be found at semopets.org.
Farmer also said corporate monetary donations will aid the shelter to help cover the cost of spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations, and medical and physical care for pets to help them become adoptable.
SEMO Pets will hold a 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, comedy show fundraiser at the VFW Hall, 1049 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau.
Tickets are $50 and may be purchased online at SEMO Pets' offices, 180 Weston Drive, Cape Girardeau.
Included in the festivities is a prime rib dinner plus a silent auction.
Evening entertainment features music by "Let's Be Clear" Jazz Trio and by comedians John (J.T.) Turner, Julian Watkins, Eric Ruessler, Jacob Sullivan, Austin Campbell, and other members of the SEMO Comedy Club.
"This fundraiser helps us provide for all the needs of the pets we care for every day of the year. It is such an enjoyable evening of entertainment, a prime rib dinner and fun bidding on some great auction items, while knowing you are helping save the lives of so many pets," Farmer says in the release.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.