NewsJuly 8, 2023

SEMO Pets garners corporate support, schedules event

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
SEMO Pets animal behaviorist Travis Hall works with a canine at the not-for-profit's shelter in Cape Girardeau. The organization has announced a fall fundraising event plus revealed support from three corporate partners.
Southeast Missouri Pets (SEMO Pets), the not-for-profit formerly known as Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, is getting some help from the corporate community this month while planning its own comedy show fundraiser this October.

  • Acee's, 2505 Veterans Memorial Drive, Cape Girardeau, will "Give Back at the Pump", promising an unspecified percentage of gasoline sales to the animal shelter at designated pumps in July. The service station is located at Center Junction/Exit 99 of Interstate 55 near the diverging diamond interchange.
  • Auto Tire & Parts, 212 S. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, will host "Parts & Puppies Supply Drive" Monday, July 24 through Saturday, July 29. On the final day of the drive, ATP will host a mobile dog adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Modern Woodmen of America from Sunday, July 9, through Tuesday, Aug. 15, will match up to $2,500 in pet adoption fees paid to the shelter. The fraternal financial services organization also will sponsor mobile adoption during two Cape Catfish baseball games, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, and Tuesday, July 25, at Capaha Park.

Jenn Farmer, SEMO Pets executive director, said the organization is grateful for the support of the business community.

Jeena Roy, SEMO Pets office manager, holds a feline. SEMO Pets, formerly Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, is located at 180 Weston St., Cape Girardeau.
Jeena Roy, SEMO Pets office manager, holds a feline. SEMO Pets, formerly Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, is located at 180 Weston St., Cape Girardeau.
"The heat of summer is a tough time for pets. Our shelter is at capacity from a springtime influx of kittens and puppies. It takes a mountain of supplies to care for more than 150 pets daily. We need dog and cat food, treats, toys, collars, leashing and cleaning supplies," Farmer says in a release, noting a list of needed items may be found at semopets.org.

Farmer also said corporate monetary donations will aid the shelter to help cover the cost of spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations, and medical and physical care for pets to help them become adoptable.

Event

SEMO Pets will hold a 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, comedy show fundraiser at the VFW Hall, 1049 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau.

Tickets are $50 and may be purchased online at SEMO Pets' offices, 180 Weston Drive, Cape Girardeau.

Included in the festivities is a prime rib dinner plus a silent auction.

Evening entertainment features music by "Let's Be Clear" Jazz Trio and by comedians John (J.T.) Turner, Julian Watkins, Eric Ruessler, Jacob Sullivan, Austin Campbell, and other members of the SEMO Comedy Club.

"This fundraiser helps us provide for all the needs of the pets we care for every day of the year. It is such an enjoyable evening of entertainment, a prime rib dinner and fun bidding on some great auction items, while knowing you are helping save the lives of so many pets," Farmer says in the release.

