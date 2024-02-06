SEMO Pets asks for multiyear agreements with local governments

Southeast Missouri Pets, the former Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, is asking for a 10% increase over each of the next three years from all governmental bodies who use its contracted services from 2023 to 2025.

Inflation

"The consumer price index was almost 9% at the end of October," said SEMO Pets board member Charlotte Boyce Craig, who spoke to Jackson aldermen at their Monday, Nov. 7, study session about the not-for-profit's request.

"We came up with a percentage and we chose 10% to increase each year. It's been presented and Jackson has acknowledged receipt of [the raised rates]. It's not a done deal. They haven't accepted it and we don't have any signed agreements [yet] with any of our jurisdictions for the three-year proposal."

Jackson has scheduled a public hearing on its 2023 budget for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19.

Last year, aldermen OK'd a 10% hike in the SEMO Pets yearly.

"I suspect the aldermen will direct us to respond with a counterproposal," said Jim Roach, Jackson city administrator, in comments Tuesday to the Southeast Missourian, adding it is possible the Board of Aldermen will discuss the SEMO Pets request at its next meeting Monday, Nov. 21.

In terms of real dollars, Cape Girardeau County's SEMO Pets annual fee for 2022 is $36,000, 10% higher than in 2021.

Jurisdictions

In addition to Jackson and Cape Girardeau County, several other government bodies in two states utilize SEMO Pets's "housing agreement": City of Cape Girardeau; Perry County; Oran, Missouri; Essex, Missouri; Miner, Missouri; McClure, Illinois; and Thebes, Illinois.

A total of 98 animals from Jackson have been taken in by the shelter at 180 Weston St. in Cape Girardeau from Jan. 1 to Oct. 29 2022 -- 177 from city residents and 21 from animal control.