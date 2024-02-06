SEMO parade to result in restricted parking areas

Cape Girardeau police will restrict parking Saturday, Oct. 14, along the route of Southeast Missouri State University's homecoming parade.
A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department said the restrictions will begin at 5 a.m. Saturday and will be both sides of Broadway from North West End Boulevard to Main Street; Main Street from Park Drive to William Street; North West End Boulevard from Broadway to Parkview Drive; the east side of Perry Avenue from Broadway to Parkview; Houck Place and Bellevue Street to North Pacific Street (in front of Houck Field); and the east side of Perry Avenue to Parkview.
Officers will place signs and other traffic control devices at the above locations.
Vehicles parked after 5 a.m. Saturday will be towed from the street. Parking will be restored on the streets, with the exception of Bellevue, immediately following the parade, which begins at 9:30 a.m.
