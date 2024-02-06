All sections
October 13, 2023

SEMO parade to result in restricted parking areas

Cape Girardeau police will restrict parking Saturday, Oct. 14, along the route of Southeast Missouri State University's homecoming parade. A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department said the restrictions will begin at 5 a.m. Saturday and will be both sides of Broadway from North West End Boulevard to Main Street; Main Street from Park Drive to William Street; North West End Boulevard from Broadway to Parkview Drive; the east side of Perry Avenue from Broadway to Parkview; Houck Place and Bellevue Street to North Pacific Street (in front of Houck Field); and the east side of Perry Avenue to Parkview.. ...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Cape Girardeau police will restrict parking Saturday, Oct. 14, along the route of Southeast Missouri State University's homecoming parade.

A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department said the restrictions will begin at 5 a.m. Saturday and will be both sides of Broadway from North West End Boulevard to Main Street; Main Street from Park Drive to William Street; North West End Boulevard from Broadway to Parkview Drive; the east side of Perry Avenue from Broadway to Parkview; Houck Place and Bellevue Street to North Pacific Street (in front of Houck Field); and the east side of Perry Avenue to Parkview.

Officers will place signs and other traffic control devices at the above locations.

Vehicles parked after 5 a.m. Saturday will be towed from the street. Parking will be restored on the streets, with the exception of Bellevue, immediately following the parade, which begins at 9:30 a.m.

Local News
