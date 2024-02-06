SEMO-owned Himmelberger House to be demolished

A prominent historic Cape Girardeau building will be torn down in the summer.
The Himmelberger House located on North Henderson Avenue is currently owned by Southeast Missouri State University. The building has fallen into disrepair and staff at the university have decided the cost to bring the building back to code is more than the university wants to invest in the house.
The Himmelberger House is currently used as the Jane Stephens Honors building on campus. According to SEMO's vice president of finance Brad Sheriff all of the windows, doors and framing need to be replaced because of wood rot along with significant repairs and replacements in the interior of the house.
The university has received no formal offers to purchase the house, but has received "several expressions of potential interest," according to Sheriff. The Historic Preservation Commission has attempted to put the house on the National Register of Historic Places list to save the house because of the significance the Himmelberger family has in the Cape Girardeau area and the architecture of the structure. According to SEMO historic preservation graduate Cassie Prock, who provided the National Register nomination for the house, the Himmelbergers had one of the largest impacts on building the City of Cape Girardeau.
"They influenced much of the economic development in the area and with The Little River Drainage District they shaped the landscape of the region and helped so many people whenever it came to farming and everything," Prock said. "They were so interweaved into the fabric of the town -- really revitalized or helped promote economic revitalization in Cape Girardeau and expanded into a more modern era."
The house was constructed in 1921 by Harry I. Himmelberger and his family. Before moving to Cape Girardeau, Himmelberger was the superintendent of the Himmelberger-Harrison Lumber Co. in Morehouse, Missouri, and had contracts and correspondence with railroad companies, the Little River Drainage Project among others. The project was completed between 1914 and 1928 and drained 1.2 million acres of swamp land to make the area habitable.
It was the world's largest drainage project and by the project's completion, had moved more earth than during the creation of the Panama Canal. The Himmelbergers also funded the construction of the Himmelberger-Harrison Building in Cape Girardeau, the city's first "skyscraper." Mary A. Himmelberger was the president of the board of the Carnegie Library in Cape Girardeau.
"Seeing how the Himmelberger-Harrison building has been restored and it is thriving downtown and people are using it. It is just a nice little pair to have the Himmelberger House and the building in Cape Girardeau," Prock said. "It has a very great potential to be put on the National Register because of the architecture."
The Himmelberger House was constructed in the Neoclassical Revival style and features red matt brick, Bedford stone and tile roofing. Once construction of the house was complete it was said to be "the finest home in Southeast Missouri," according to an article published in 1921.
Sheriff said there are currently no other plans of action other than demolition and the university has no plans for a new building at the house site at this time.
"The renovations would be extensive. But, in part because the university no longer needs the space, we have not completed an official cost estimate for the full renovation of the house," he said.
Former director of Alumni Services and Development Jane Cooper Stacy said the decision to demolish versus preserve requires multiple different perspectives.
"I think the building should be looked at from a historical and also a financial responsibility. If it takes too much money that we could spend on getting better teachers and more efficient spaces then we should demolish it. It is not a simple equation," Stacy said. "I was very interested in preservation and there are times when something can be saved and there some times when it's not save-able."
