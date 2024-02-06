SEMO-owned Himmelberger House to be demolished

A prominent historic Cape Girardeau building will be torn down in the summer.

The Himmelberger House located on North Henderson Avenue is currently owned by Southeast Missouri State University. The building has fallen into disrepair and staff at the university have decided the cost to bring the building back to code is more than the university wants to invest in the house.

The Himmelberger House is currently used as the Jane Stephens Honors building on campus. According to SEMO's vice president of finance Brad Sheriff all of the windows, doors and framing need to be replaced because of wood rot along with significant repairs and replacements in the interior of the house.

The university has received no formal offers to purchase the house, but has received "several expressions of potential interest," according to Sheriff. The Historic Preservation Commission has attempted to put the house on the National Register of Historic Places list to save the house because of the significance the Himmelberger family has in the Cape Girardeau area and the architecture of the structure. According to SEMO historic preservation graduate Cassie Prock, who provided the National Register nomination for the house, the Himmelbergers had one of the largest impacts on building the City of Cape Girardeau.

"They influenced much of the economic development in the area and with The Little River Drainage District they shaped the landscape of the region and helped so many people whenever it came to farming and everything," Prock said. "They were so interweaved into the fabric of the town -- really revitalized or helped promote economic revitalization in Cape Girardeau and expanded into a more modern era."

The house was constructed in 1921 by Harry I. Himmelberger and his family. Before moving to Cape Girardeau, Himmelberger was the superintendent of the Himmelberger-Harrison Lumber Co. in Morehouse, Missouri, and had contracts and correspondence with railroad companies, the Little River Drainage Project among others. The project was completed between 1914 and 1928 and drained 1.2 million acres of swamp land to make the area habitable.