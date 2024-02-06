SEMO opens new Transfer Center

Southeast Missouri State University opened its new Transfer Center on Friday, Dec. 1. The center will help incoming students through the process of transferring into SEMO from other schools.

According to a news release from the university, the new Transfer Center will serve as a one-stop resource for transferring students from recruitment to enrollment. The same team members who will advise and enroll students in their first semester will be available to answer questions and provide support with one office helping to navigate through the process.

Brooke Lockhart, the Transfer Center's associate director, said the center will help transfer students with items such as navigating a new campus, finding an adviser and covering costs.