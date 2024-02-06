All sections
NewsDecember 6, 2023
SEMO opens new Transfer Center
Southeast Missouri State University opened its new Transfer Center on Friday, Dec. 1. The center will help incoming students through the process of transferring into SEMO from other schools. According to a news release from the university, the new Transfer Center will serve as a one-stop resource for transferring students from recruitment to enrollment. ...
Danny Walter
Southeast Missouri State University's new Transfer Center will assist students who transfer from other schools.
Southeast Missouri State University's new Transfer Center will assist students who transfer from other schools.Courtesy of Southeast Missouri State University

Southeast Missouri State University opened its new Transfer Center on Friday, Dec. 1. The center will help incoming students through the process of transferring into SEMO from other schools.

According to a news release from the university, the new Transfer Center will serve as a one-stop resource for transferring students from recruitment to enrollment. The same team members who will advise and enroll students in their first semester will be available to answer questions and provide support with one office helping to navigate through the process.

Brooke Lockhart, the Transfer Center's associate director, said the center will help transfer students with items such as navigating a new campus, finding an adviser and covering costs.

"College on its own is a significant undertaking," Lockhart said. "We are so enthusiastic to launch a Transfer Center which will alleviate some of that stress and better serve our new students."

Lockhart said SEMO has a strong commitment to serving transfer students and has made improvements that will enhance the overall student experience. She said the center also will assist in building and maintaining community college partnerships through articulation agreements, transfer pathways and transfer partnerships.

The Transfer Center, located in Academic Hall, is at One University Plaza in Cape Girardeau.

For more information or to visit the campus, contact SEMO Admissions office at (573) 651-2000 or go online at www.semo.edu/admissions/requirements/transfer.

Local News
