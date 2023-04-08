SEMO officials speak about impact at First Friday Coffee

At the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee, Southeast Missouri State University officials spoke about the educational institution's journey and impact in the region as the school endeavors to celebrate its 150th anniversary for the next year.

"Our strength is our people," SEMO president Carlos Vargas said at the event Friday, April 7.

Numerous university officials took turns outlining what they said the school brings to the region and how the institution is continuing to evolve.

Katie Krodinger, director of new student programs, said the community has been supporting SEMO since it was founded in 1870. The university is proud to give back and help support the community, she added later.

"Our students are your part-time employees, and we bring in thousands more of them every single year," Krodinger said. "They are the people who are helping keep your businesses open and serve your customers, and we hope they are your next generation of professionals."

According to the presentation, the university brings in more than $900 million in annual economic activity to the region, supporting more than 13,000 jobs through current employees, part-time students in the community and alumni.

Bruce Skinner, assistant vice president of student life, said the SEMO specializes in giving students depth and breadth of knowledge at the university so they can make an impact in their community after graduation.

The depth allows them to be successful in work and the breadth helps make them good citizens, he added.