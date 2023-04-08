SEMO officials speak about impact at First Friday Coffee

At the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee, Southeast Missouri State University officials spoke about the educational institution's journey and impact in the region as the school endeavors to celebrate its 150th anniversary for the next year.
"Our strength is our people," SEMO president Carlos Vargas said at the event Friday, April 7.
Numerous university officials took turns outlining what they said the school brings to the region and how the institution is continuing to evolve.
Katie Krodinger, director of new student programs, said the community has been supporting SEMO since it was founded in 1870. The university is proud to give back and help support the community, she added later.
"Our students are your part-time employees, and we bring in thousands more of them every single year," Krodinger said. "They are the people who are helping keep your businesses open and serve your customers, and we hope they are your next generation of professionals."
According to the presentation, the university brings in more than $900 million in annual economic activity to the region, supporting more than 13,000 jobs through current employees, part-time students in the community and alumni.
Bruce Skinner, assistant vice president of student life, said the SEMO specializes in giving students depth and breadth of knowledge at the university so they can make an impact in their community after graduation.
The depth allows them to be successful in work and the breadth helps make them good citizens, he added.
Tonya Wells, assistant vice president of marketing and communications at SEMO, spoke about how SEMO has adapted to fit student needs. The ACT has become optional for admissions and the majority of scholarships at the University. Incoming students are evaluated more on their high school GPA.
The University has also implemented a Will To Do Award. The scholarship is available for all Pell Grant -- a federal higher education grant program that is based on family income -- recipients. Incoming freshmen need to have a 2.75 GPA and be Missouri residents to be eligible for Will To Do.
Award recipients will have free tuition and fees as long as they maintain a 2.75 GPA and take 24 hours annually at SEMO. The award is renewable for up to four years.
The university has also adapted to technological changes in job fields. Wells said that students need to be ready for what their job will look like in four or five years in the future, not just when they graduate.
"We can't do this without all of you," Wells said.
She said the local businesses and organizations help provide students with valuable hands-on experiences that allow them to be successful post-graduation.
The SEMO president described the university as a great institution, something that he said he and others shouldn't take for granted.
"This institution deserves to be recognized and deserves to be appreciated," Vargas said.
SEMO will be hosting a cavalcade of events throughout the next year to mark its Sesquicentennial Celebration.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.