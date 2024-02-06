Spring 2020 graduates of Southeast Missouri State University will receive free tickets for the fall football season, according to director of athletics Brady Barke.

Graduating seniors must register their names, emails and phone numbers at www.GoSoutheast.com/2020 in order to receive the mobile season tickets. Students who register by June 1 will be eligible for a drawing to win a Southeast Bookstore gift card, and Barke said 20 winners will be selected.

“[We] thought that there might be a neat opportunity for us to do something for our graduating seniors who really had a rough end of their college careers,” Barke said of the complimentary tickets.

By phone Tuesday, Barke couldn’t say with certainty whether COVID-19 would impact the fall football season, an unknown he said is also facing every other program in the country.

“We really don’t know what’s going to happen,” Barke said. “We don’t know how fall seasons may be impacted, if they are impacted at all.”

Initial guidance on the return of fall sports programs would likely come from the NCAA, Barke said, but noted the university’s participation in the Ohio Valley Conference will add other considerations.

Finding a uniform application among all OVC competitors, he said, “is going to be really difficult” because each university may have a different level of concern based on the prevalence of COVID-19 in its area.

“So we’re having a lot of conversations on a weekly basis, just to talk through what some of those possible scenarios could be so that we can maintain some level of competitive equity,” he said, “while maintaining safety on each individual campus.”

With so much uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, Barke said all the athletics department can do at this point is hope for the best and plan for the worst.

“We’re moving forward as if we’re going to have our fall seasons in the normal way that we would,” Barke said. “But then, internally, we’re also beginning to work through some different scenarios so that we can adapt if we need to as the picture becomes a little bit clearer.”

Some of the scenarios Barke mentioned include possible restrictions regarding the number of fans who could attend a game or the timing of when seasons would actually take place.