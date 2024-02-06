SEMO observes Hispanic heritage with month-long celebration

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Southeast Missouri State University established a new scholarship and will host a month-long celebration.

A variety of events will take place around campus, including a Tamales and Tortillas Fundraiser, a movie screening of "Coco," Food Truck Friday, an evening of Tapas and Sangria at the River Ridge Winery.

Hispanic Heritage Month dates to 1968, and begins each year Sept. 15, the anniversary of independence of five Latin American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. The celebration at Southeast and across the country lasts until Oct. 15.

Assistant to the president for equity and diversity Sonia Rucker said a committee came up with ideas for events that will encourage students to participate in activities and fundraise while highlighting Hispanic culture.

Southeast developed a scholarship that will coincide with the various events taking place.

During each event, donations will be accepted to help support the scholarship endowment for which the university foundation hopes to raise $10,000.

The number of recipients of the scholarship depends largely on the level of interest, number of applicants and endowment size, according to Spanish professor Debbie Lee-DiStefano.

Lee-DiStefano created the scholarship and helped fund it from her own pocket. The Spanish professor said the scholarship was created to help Hispanic students access a college education at Southeast.