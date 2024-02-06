Editor's note: The following story has been updated.

The Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence will celebrate its 25th anniversary with an open house and ribbon-cutting event from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at its new location -- which the organization moved into at the beginning of August ---- at 147 N. Lacey St. in Jackson.

The organization -- funded mostly through grants and donations -- serves as an "integral part" of investigations into child abuse and sexual violence, Alix Gasser, SEMO NASV's development director, said. Staff at SEMO NASV conduct forensic interviews and exams, counseling to children who have been physically and sexually abused and adults who are survivors of sexual assaults.

"A big part of our program is telling your child it's not their fault, and that it is okay to tell an adult when something happens," Gasser said.

The group works in tandem with numerous facets of the justice system including prosecutors and law enforcement and the Missouri Department of Social Services.

It's entire process is "trauma informed," Gasser said. It's designed to help prevent people who come to them from reliving previous trauma.

"Everyone kind of faces trauma differently, and so, by being trauma informed, we can make sure that we're doing the best for that client that they need at that point in time," Gasser said.

SEMO NASV currently serves nine counties in Southeast Missouri and 600 survivors annually with 15 full-time staff. The organization is hoping to open up a satellite location in the Bootheel to cut down on drive time for potential clients.