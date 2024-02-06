Editor's note: The following story has been updated.
The Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence will celebrate its 25th anniversary with an open house and ribbon-cutting event from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at its new location -- which the organization moved into at the beginning of August ---- at 147 N. Lacey St. in Jackson.
The organization -- funded mostly through grants and donations -- serves as an "integral part" of investigations into child abuse and sexual violence, Alix Gasser, SEMO NASV's development director, said. Staff at SEMO NASV conduct forensic interviews and exams, counseling to children who have been physically and sexually abused and adults who are survivors of sexual assaults.
"A big part of our program is telling your child it's not their fault, and that it is okay to tell an adult when something happens," Gasser said.
The group works in tandem with numerous facets of the justice system including prosecutors and law enforcement and the Missouri Department of Social Services.
It's entire process is "trauma informed," Gasser said. It's designed to help prevent people who come to them from reliving previous trauma.
"Everyone kind of faces trauma differently, and so, by being trauma informed, we can make sure that we're doing the best for that client that they need at that point in time," Gasser said.
SEMO NASV currently serves nine counties in Southeast Missouri and 600 survivors annually with 15 full-time staff. The organization is hoping to open up a satellite location in the Bootheel to cut down on drive time for potential clients.
Gasser said the first couple of years the organization was serving around 40 survivors a year, but even with the increase, she said there's statistically more people who need help. She said one in 10 children will experience abuse in some form before they turn 18, there are around 57,000 children in the nine county region the organization serves meaning nearly 6,000 will likely experience abuse.
The organization was started by a group of doctors, nurses, social workers and attorneys in 1997. Before its founding someone needing a sexual assault kit or to disclose information to abuse advocates would need to make the trek to St. Louis, Gasser said.
"Basically, there was nothing in this area," Gasser said.
The founders decided to fill the need and began SEMO NASV in a building basement in Doctors Park.
Now, the organization has branched out to other avenues, including training for children and adults on recognizing the signs of abuse through its Green Bear Project. SEMO NASV staff also conduct abuse prevention seminars at various schools in the area. Gasser said the program, which used to be kindergarten through eighth grade, will be expanded into high school this year and 17 have already signed up.
The organization is also focused on ending the stigma around abuse and assault survivors. Gasser said the stigma has gotten better but there is still work to be done.
Gasser encouraged those who have experienced abuse themselves to speak up if they feel comfortable and are in a place to do so. It could not only help themselves but others in the future.
"Unfortunately perpetrators are also repeat offenders," Gasser said.
SEMO NASV will be hosting numerous events on training and prevention. Presenter Melissa J. Straub, a former private investigator and social justice advocate, will be featured at each event.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.