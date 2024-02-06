Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) will be holding its second annual A Day in the Park with Green Bear on Saturday, April 22.

The free event, which is family and pet friendly, will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cape County Park North next to Shelter No. 4.

Ali Gasser, development director at SEMO-NASV said the event is held to bring awareness to the organization's Green Bear Project and to bring awareness to the fact April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The Green Bear Project was started in 2001 with the mission to educate about child abuse through various programs.

According to Gasser there will be several vendors and community organizations in attendance — Cape Girardeau Public Library will provide a family activity, Southeast Missouri Pets will bring puppies attendees can play with and Ty's Summer Sno will be giving out free snow cones to the first 200 children who attend.