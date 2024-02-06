All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 17, 2023

SEMO-NASV to hold 2nd annual A Day in the Park with Green Bear this weekend

Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) will be holding its second annual A Day in the Park with Green Bear on Saturday, April 22. The free event, which is family and pet friendly, will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cape County Park North next to Shelter No. 4...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Volunteers work the first A Day in the Park with Green Bear in April 2022.
Volunteers work the first A Day in the Park with Green Bear in April 2022.Submitted

Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) will be holding its second annual A Day in the Park with Green Bear on Saturday, April 22.

The free event, which is family and pet friendly, will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cape County Park North next to Shelter No. 4.

Ali Gasser, development director at SEMO-NASV said the event is held to bring awareness to the organization's Green Bear Project and to bring awareness to the fact April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The Green Bear Project was started in 2001 with the mission to educate about child abuse through various programs.

According to Gasser there will be several vendors and community organizations in attendance — Cape Girardeau Public Library will provide a family activity, Southeast Missouri Pets will bring puppies attendees can play with and Ty's Summer Sno will be giving out free snow cones to the first 200 children who attend.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Gasser said Green Bear and his sister could also make an appearance.

"We are excited to see everyone at the event," Gasser said "Last year we had about 200 in attendance and hope to have more this year."

To learn more about SEMO-NASV and The Green Bear Project, visit www.semonasv.org.

Volunteers work the first A Day in the Park with Green Bear in April 2022.
Volunteers work the first A Day in the Park with Green Bear in April 2022.Submitted
Volunteers work the first A Day in the Park with Green Bear in April 2022.
Volunteers work the first A Day in the Park with Green Bear in April 2022.Submitted
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compens...
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy