SEMO-NASV receives federal, community grant funding

A local sexual assault and victim advocacy organization has received grants to continue and expand its work.

Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) has been awarded a $20,000 grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks for a COVID-19 relief project. SEMO-NASV executive director Kendra Eads said just a week ago, SEMO-NASV also received a $750,000 grant from the federal Office on Violence Against Women for a 36-month project to expand and sustain services in rural Southeast Missouri.

SEMO-NASV provides direct services and support for child and adult victims of sexual assault, and delivers evidence-based child abuse prevention education in eight rural Missouri counties, according to its website.

Eads said although it feels like they have an “embarrassment of riches” right now, there are already plans on how the grants will be used.

The $20,000 grant from the community foundation is for a specific COVID-19 relief project, Eads said. A portion of the money will be used on special personal protective equipment for forensic interviews.

“We use clear face masks during forensic interviews,” Eads said. “This allows the interviewer and the victims to be able to see each other’s mouths and facial expressions while they’re doing the interview, but they’re also protected.”

Eads said the rest of the money will be used to make their prevention program virtual. SEMO-NASV will work with Creative Edge in Cape Girardeau to record the sessions, then they will disseminate them into schools.

The $750,000 grant is a rural grant through the Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women, and is a continuation of previous funding awarded in 2017, Eads said.