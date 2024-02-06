All sections
NewsMay 6, 2024

SEMO names interim provost

Doug Koch, Southeast Missouri State University vice provost and dean of Graduate Studies, has been named interim provost beginning Saturday, June 1. ...

Southeast Missourian
Doug Koch
Doug Koch

Doug Koch, Southeast Missouri State University vice provost and dean of Graduate Studies, has been named interim provost beginning Saturday, June 1.

Melissa Odegard
Melissa Odegard
Koch has served in his current role since 2019, and had previously worked at SEMO as a faculty member and interim chairman. Between his stints at SEMO, Koch served as the vice provost of academic programs and services at the University of Central Missouri.

Melissa Odegard, current chairwoman of the Department of Psychology and Counseling, will serve as the interim vice provost and dean of Graduate Studies beginning Thursday, Aug. 1. She will continue to serve as chairwoman over the summer while providing additional support to Koch.

The university will begin searching for a permanent provost within the upcoming academic year.

Local News
