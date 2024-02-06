All sections
EducationMarch 22, 2024
SEMO names interim finance leader to replace Sheriff
Southeast Missouri State University has named Ronald Dorn as the interim vice president for Finance and Administration, replacing Dr. Brad Sheriff who will step down from the position Sunday, March 31...
J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Brad Sheriff
Brad Sheriff

Southeast Missouri State University has named Ronald Dorn as the interim vice president for Finance and Administration, replacing Dr. Brad Sheriff who will step down from the position Sunday, March 31.

"Dr. Sheriff has done an admirable job leading SEMO's Division of Finance and Administration through challenging times," SEMO president Dr. Carlos Vargas said in a news release. "We are fortunate to have the opportunity for Ron to join us in an interim capacity with the extensive level of experience he brings. I am pleased that he can work with Dr. Sheriff for a few weeks to ensure a smooth transition."

Dorn was placed at SEMO through The Registry, a service of the Council of Independent Colleges, which is considered the premier interim placement firm for American higher education.

Dorn will serve as interim until the university's search for a permanent candidate to fill the position is complete.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

