SEMO names interim finance leader to replace Sheriff

Southeast Missouri State University has named Ronald Dorn as the interim vice president for Finance and Administration, replacing Dr. Brad Sheriff who will step down from the position Sunday, March 31.

"Dr. Sheriff has done an admirable job leading SEMO's Division of Finance and Administration through challenging times," SEMO president Dr. Carlos Vargas said in a news release. "We are fortunate to have the opportunity for Ron to join us in an interim capacity with the extensive level of experience he brings. I am pleased that he can work with Dr. Sheriff for a few weeks to ensure a smooth transition."