SEMO names entrepreneur as Title IX coordinator

Nora Bouzihay assumes the duties Thursday, Dec. 1, of Title IX coordinator at Southeast Missouri State University.

Bouzihay will also become assistant to President Carlos Vargas for equity initiatives, supporting "the development of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives with university leadership," according to a SEMO news release.

Bouzihay, a native of Jonesboro, Arkansas, comes to Cape Girardeau after serving as assistant director of multicultural affairs for Arkansas State University.

"We are excited to welcome Nora to Southeast," said Vargas, SEMO president since 2015.

"She is an experienced leader who will serve our students, faculty and staff as we work toward goals outlined in the University's Strategic Action Plan," Vargas added.