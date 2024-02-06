All sections
NewsNovember 5, 2022

SEMO names entrepreneur as Title IX coordinator

Nora Bouzihay assumes the duties Thursday, Dec. 1, of Title IX coordinator at Southeast Missouri State University. Bouzihay will also become assistant to President Carlos Vargas for equity initiatives, supporting "the development of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives with university leadership," according to a SEMO news release...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Nora Bouzihay
Nora Bouzihay

Nora Bouzihay assumes the duties Thursday, Dec. 1, of Title IX coordinator at Southeast Missouri State University.

Bouzihay will also become assistant to President Carlos Vargas for equity initiatives, supporting "the development of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives with university leadership," according to a SEMO news release.

Bouzihay, a native of Jonesboro, Arkansas, comes to Cape Girardeau after serving as assistant director of multicultural affairs for Arkansas State University.

"We are excited to welcome Nora to Southeast," said Vargas, SEMO president since 2015.

"She is an experienced leader who will serve our students, faculty and staff as we work toward goals outlined in the University's Strategic Action Plan," Vargas added.

Entrepreneur

According to www.ualr.edu, Bouzihay owns and operates a hijab and scarf online boutique called NowaraCo.

For every three scarves sold, NowaraCo donates one to a refugee overseas, according to the website. Proceeds support Palestinian relief funds.

To date, according to www.winrock.org, NowaraCo scarves have been sold in various countries, including Canada, Germany and Abu Dhabi.

Nowara -- a name Bouzihay's late grandmother used to call her -- means "flower" in Arabic.

Title IX was passed by Congress in 1972. It is a federal law making it illegal to discriminate against a person on the basis of sex in any federally funded activity.

Local News
