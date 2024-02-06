SEMO names another new interim VP for finance and administration

Southeast Missouri State University has named Dr. Gerald Shields as the new vice president for finance and administration following the resignation of Ronald Dorn.
According to a news release from the university, Dorn left the position for personal reasons after being appointed in March. Dr. Brad Sheriff previously held the position from June 2020 through March 2024.
SEMO appointed Shields to the role through The Registry, a Council of Independent Colleges service that places candidates into interim positions at colleges and universities around the United States. Interims placed by The Registry can’t be candidates for a permanent position, but can have their contracts extended "in order to optimize conditions and timing for the permanent search."
Before coming to SEMO, Shields has served in higher education financial roles since 1987. He most recently served as vice president of finance and administration at Kentucky State University and Arkansas Baptist College. Outside of his work in higher education, Shields has served in financial administration roles with multiple banks and management firms and was a member of the Army National Guard Ready Reserve.
“Dr. Shields brings a wealth of experience to the role from his career in the military and higher education,” SEMO president Carlos Vargas said. “He has successfully completed two interim postings at other universities, and we look forward to working with him as we continue the search process.”
SEMO’s vice president for finance and administration serves as the university’s chief financial officer and assumes the role of treasurer for the board of regents and the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.
Additional responsibilities include overseeing the Finance and Administration Division — including employee benefits, the budget office, the controller’s office, the department of public safety, facilities management, human resources, information technology, payroll, purchasing, the office of research and sponsored programs, student financial services and the Show Me Center — along with reporting to Vargas and serving as a member of the executive staff.