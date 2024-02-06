SEMO names another new interim VP for finance and administration

Southeast Missouri State University has named Dr. Gerald Shields as the new vice president for finance and administration following the resignation of Ronald Dorn.

According to a news release from the university, Dorn left the position for personal reasons after being appointed in March. Dr. Brad Sheriff previously held the position from June 2020 through March 2024.

SEMO appointed Shields to the role through The Registry, a Council of Independent Colleges service that places candidates into interim positions at colleges and universities around the United States. Interims placed by The Registry can’t be candidates for a permanent position, but can have their contracts extended "in order to optimize conditions and timing for the permanent search."