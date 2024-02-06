SEMO moves 150th anniversary street fair indoors

Following all-day rain Tuesday, March 21, and with a forecast for winds up to 20 miles per hour Wednesday, March 22, Southeast Missouri State University has announced a change for Wednesday's planned 150th anniversary party street fair.

According to a news release from Tonya Wells of SEMO Marketing and Communications, all activities connected with the sesquicentennial kickoff have been moved inside to University Center, 975 Normal Ave. in Cape Girardeau.