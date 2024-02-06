SEMO moves 150th anniversary street fair indoors

Following all-day rain Tuesday, March 21, and with a forecast for winds up to 20 miles per hour Wednesday, March 22, Southeast Missouri State University has announced a change for Wednesday's planned 150th anniversary party street fair.
According to a news release from Tonya Wells of SEMO Marketing and Communications, all activities connected with the sesquicentennial kickoff have been moved inside to University Center, 975 Normal Ave. in Cape Girardeau.
SEMO president Carlos Vargas will speak at a brief ceremony with birthday cake, displays, games and activities.
The now-indoor fair will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Normal Avenue will be closed to traffic.
