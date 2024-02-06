SEMO Martin Luther King Jr. dinner celebrates building ‘CommUNITY’

Southeast Missouri State University's Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner hosted state Sen. Brian Williams as keynote speaker Wednesday, Jan. 17, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

Williams is a senator in the 14th District in St. Louis County and also is a SEMO alumnus.

Williams said with being a first generation college student who graduated SEMO, and also graduating with multiple degrees, he would have never envisioned ending up being the keynote speaker.

"It was a tremendous honor," he said.

The theme for this year's dinner was "Building CommUNITY Through Service". University president Carlos Vargas said in his remarks that everyone gathered at the event not just to remember Martin Luther King Jr. but also "rekindle his vision".