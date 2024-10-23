SEMO Marching Band uniforms bring new look to old tradition

"I wanted to get the students out of Cape on a trip," Daughters said. "When I was a student, looking back, I remember the trips I took with the band more than what I learned in class. They had a great time and did a great job representing SEMO."

Most students in the SEMO Marching Band are not music majors, and often, Daughters said, high school band students, regardless of whether they want to major in music, will pick a college based on its marching band as a way to be involved on campus. And involved they are, especial during football season.

"I don't know that anyone really has the full scope of what we do on game days," Daughters said. "We do the 'Red Hawk Walk' around the outside of the stadium where all the tailgaters are. We stop in front of the alumni building and sing the alma mater, then a pregame pep rally in the stadium, then we're in the stands playing our fight song, 'Onward to Victory', during the game and, of course, our halftime show."

The university will be hosting an Honor Band on campus Monday, Feb. 27. Daughters said this will be the second year SEMO is participating in this one-day event. He said high school band students come and put together a concert with only two long rehearsals.

"We had almost 600 students nominated for that last year but we can only take 200 because of the amount of space we have," Daughters said. "That's a big deal for us because, again, it's 200 potential future students from all around the region coming to campus."

Daughters said it's also a good opportunity for his music education students to learn leadership skills as they are put in charge of many aspects of the event.

"These are our future teachers and band directors, so it's really important to us that we place those students in leadership positions," Daughters said. "That's what they're going to be doing when they're teaching and band leading, so we want to get them that experience."

Along with his student leaders, Daughters said he needs every bit of help he gets from the rest of the SEMO Marching Band's staff.

"From our assistant director, Nick Kenney, who is over the pep band and show band, to Trudy Giasi, our Color Guard coordinator, to Shane Mizicko our percussion professor, we have just a phenomenal staff and really, really great students," Daughters said.