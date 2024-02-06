All sections
NewsJanuary 31, 2018

SEMO makes list as one of 25 most affordable online degrees

Southeast Missouri State University was recently named one of the top 25 most affordable online degrees for 2018 by SR Education Group. The list, at onlineu.org, ranks Southeast at number 15, and gives Southeast's undergraduate tuition as $8,752, and graduate tuition at $5,303 per semester...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
story image illustation

Southeast Missouri State University was recently named one of the top 25 most affordable online degrees for 2018 by SR Education Group.

The list, at onlineu.org, ranks Southeast at number 15, and gives Southeast's undergraduate tuition as $8,752, and graduate tuition at $5,303 per semester.

Each school on the list has a tuition rate under $10,000 and offer at least five online bachelor's and five online master's programs, according to the website.

Of the five total 2018 lists on onlineu.org, only four schools appear on three separate lists: Arkansas State University, Fort Hays State University, Missouri State University and Southeast, according to a news release from SR Education Group.

The five ranking lists for affordability include the top 25 colleges at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels, as well as the top 25 overall, the release states.

Overall, 104 different schools are represented on the five lists, the release states.

The website states 309 schools were researched

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Local News
