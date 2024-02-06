All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 5, 2020

SEMO Major Case activated in Sikeston after body found

SIKESTON, Mo. — The SEMO Major Case Squad has been activated after a body was found Sunday night on South New Madrid Street in Sikeston. According to a news release from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers were called to 600 S. New Madrid St. at 8:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to an unresponsive subject. Police and South Scott County Ambulance responded and found the subject deceased...

By David Jenkins ~ Standard Democrat

SIKESTON, Mo. — The SEMO Major Case Squad has been activated after a body was found Sunday night on South New Madrid Street in Sikeston.

According to a news release from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers were called to 600 S. New Madrid St. at 8:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to an unresponsive subject. Police and South Scott County Ambulance responded and found the subject deceased.

Scott County Coroner Scott Amick was contacted and took possession of the body.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The victim was identified as Jared Dante’ Tipler, 28, of Sikeston. The Major Case Squad was activated and is continuing the investigation.

Initial reports are that Tipler was assaulted and died from the injuries. Police are actively interviewing people to attempt to develop a timeline for the victim and gathering any information that may lead to a suspect.

Police are asking anyone with more information to contact DPS at (573) 471-4711 or the Crime stoppers hotline at (573) 471-1500. All tips can remain anonymous.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy