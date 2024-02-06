SEMO Major Case activated in Sikeston after body found

SIKESTON, Mo. — The SEMO Major Case Squad has been activated after a body was found Sunday night on South New Madrid Street in Sikeston.

According to a news release from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers were called to 600 S. New Madrid St. at 8:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to an unresponsive subject. Police and South Scott County Ambulance responded and found the subject deceased.

Scott County Coroner Scott Amick was contacted and took possession of the body.