SEMO Jazz Ensemble to present Fall Jazz concert

The Southeast Missouri State University Jazz Ensemble will present its Fall Jazz concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, in Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau.
Felipe Brito, assistant professor and newly appointed director of Jazz Studies, said the concert will present music exploring themes of diversity.
He said this is the Jazz Ensemble's first concert of the year and will feature music from jazz greats such as Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Herbie Hancock. Brito said the audience will hear fantastic swing, bebop and funk, as well as Latin music from Arturo Sandoval and Antonio Abreu.
"My main mission is to collaborate with students and professionals on the power of music to create permanent changes in the perspectives and culture around them," Brito said.
For more information about the concert or to purchase tickets, contact the River Campus box office at (573) 651-2289 or online at tickets@semo.edu.
