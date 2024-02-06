SEMO installs air purifiers in classrooms to help combat coronavirus

Southeast Missouri State University, in a new effort to keep in-person education possible during the continued pandemic, has installed 277 air purifiers in classrooms.

“Every classroom on main (Cape Girardeau) campus will get a (unit), including River Campus, plus classrooms in Sikeston and Kennett,” said Kathy Harper, Southeast’s director of university communications.

Harper said the Alen BreatheSmart units range in price from $349 to $649 and are being paid for out of funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The purifiers, according to Alen, are devices covering up to 1,100 square feet, which the manufacturer promises will remove up to 99% of dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores and other airborne particles 0.3 microns or larger.

“Basically, the (purifiers) are high efficiency filters with a fan to circulate air within the (classroom) space to indoor air quality,” said Harper, adding that larger classroom spaces at Southeast will get two BreatheSmart units.