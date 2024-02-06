SEMO honors its distinguished alumni

Southeast Missouri State University honored five alumni during its Alumni Merit Awards ceremony Thursday, Oct, 12, in the Academic Hall auditorium.

George Gasser, director of Alumni Relations, said there are more than 80,000 living SEMO alumni "out there in the world." He said the Alumni Merit Awards have been presented annually since 1958 to SEMO alumni who have brought distinction to themselves and the university.

Carlos Vargas, president of SEMO, said the five alumni being honored were an "impressive group" and the university is "proud and grateful you represent us."

"Our alumni frequently become high level executives, they start businesses, they create and innovate, they serve and protect and, especially in the case of our nursing and teaching alumni, they touch of the lives of thousands of people," Vargas said. "Tonight's award recipients are all outstanding in their respective fields."

Alumni Merit Awards

Karl Mueller Courtesy of Southeast Missouri State University

Karl Mueller Courtesy of Southeast Missouri State University

Karl Mueller graduated SEMO in 1981 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He served as the senior vice president and chief financial officer of Old Republic International Corp. in Chicago before retiring in 2021.

Mueller is a past recipient of SEMO's Distinguished Young Alumni Merit Award. He's currently a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and serves on the board of directors and finance committee for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

"I'm the first of my family to attend and graduate from college," Mueller said. "I think my experience at Southeast certainly prepared me and opened the door to allow me to have the opportunity to have a long, successful career."

Lisa Page Courtesy of Southeast Missouri State University

Lisa Page Courtesy of Southeast Missouri State University

Lisa Page graduated from SEMO in 1988 as a political science major with minors in Spanish, economics and criminal justice. She went on to Saint Louis University School of Law, then practiced law in Jefferson County, Missouri, for eight years. In 2005, she was appointed family court commissioner and elected the first female circuit judge in Jefferson County in 2006.

Page was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District in December 2015 and served as chief judge is 2018-2019. Page, a lifelong resident of Festus, Missouri, is a former member of the Missouri Supreme Court Trial Judge Education Committee and currently serves as the chairwoman of the Missouri Court Management Institute Oversight Committee and as a member of the Appellate Education and the Civic Education Committee.

"I'm grateful that I'm here," Page said. "I wouldn't be where I am if it wasn't for the foundation Southeast Missouri State University gave me."