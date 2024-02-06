SEMO holds event to help high school sophomores become College Bound

To help students learn more about the value of a college degree, Southeast Missouri State University has begun hosting high school sophomores on campus to attend the university's College Bound events.

These one-day events give the students a chance to explore a college campus, meet and interact with university students and discover what degree pathways will help lead them to the career they want.

Lenell Hahn, director of Admissions at SEMO, said university president Carlos Vargas visited Cape Girardeau Central and Jackson high schools this past spring and asked how SEMO could better partner with the area school districts.

"One thing that came up was connecting students with other students," Hahn said. "Helping make trusting peer-to-peer connections."

In response, SEMO developed a Mentor Ambassador Program and the College Bound events. Current university students created personalized videos for the high school students and then were able to connect with them in person as mentors at the College Bound events.

"This is not a traditional college visit where we're promoting SEMO to the group," Hahn said. "This truly is a program where we are working very hands-on with these high school sophomores to be thinking about their future early, and, at the same time, it does give them exposure to a college campus."

Chant Long and Camryn Alsdorf, two Jackson High School sophomores, attended a College Bound event, and both said it was a lot of fun. Alsdorf said she liked a test they took in the computer lab that asked questions about their likes and dislikes, and the results listed career options that fit their profiles. Hahn said the students were able to take those results and research careers and the degree programs needed for those careers.

"I already knew I wanted to do something involving kids, but the test gave me some ideas for jobs I never thought of, like being a coach or a speech pathologist," Alsdorf said.

Both Alsdorf and Long said they had spent a little time thinking about college, but the event at SEMO helped give them a better idea of what decisions they need to think about now. They also both said SEMO was on their list of possible colleges because it was so close to home.

"The whole the goal of this program is to get them thinking early, in high school, about what they will do after they graduate, and make them aware of those options," Hahn said. "Also, to pick some classes in high school that will help with their education and career in the future."

Hahn said the students participated in games and activities to show them what opportunities they have right now based on their current interests and skill sets.