SEMO holds event to help high school sophomores become College Bound

To help students learn more about the value of a college degree, Southeast Missouri State University has begun hosting high school sophomores on campus to attend the university's College Bound events.
These one-day events give the students a chance to explore a college campus, meet and interact with university students and discover what degree pathways will help lead them to the career they want.
Lenell Hahn, director of Admissions at SEMO, said university president Carlos Vargas visited Cape Girardeau Central and Jackson high schools this past spring and asked how SEMO could better partner with the area school districts.
"One thing that came up was connecting students with other students," Hahn said. "Helping make trusting peer-to-peer connections."
In response, SEMO developed a Mentor Ambassador Program and the College Bound events. Current university students created personalized videos for the high school students and then were able to connect with them in person as mentors at the College Bound events.
"This is not a traditional college visit where we're promoting SEMO to the group," Hahn said. "This truly is a program where we are working very hands-on with these high school sophomores to be thinking about their future early, and, at the same time, it does give them exposure to a college campus."
Chant Long and Camryn Alsdorf, two Jackson High School sophomores, attended a College Bound event, and both said it was a lot of fun. Alsdorf said she liked a test they took in the computer lab that asked questions about their likes and dislikes, and the results listed career options that fit their profiles. Hahn said the students were able to take those results and research careers and the degree programs needed for those careers.
"I already knew I wanted to do something involving kids, but the test gave me some ideas for jobs I never thought of, like being a coach or a speech pathologist," Alsdorf said.
Both Alsdorf and Long said they had spent a little time thinking about college, but the event at SEMO helped give them a better idea of what decisions they need to think about now. They also both said SEMO was on their list of possible colleges because it was so close to home.
"The whole the goal of this program is to get them thinking early, in high school, about what they will do after they graduate, and make them aware of those options," Hahn said. "Also, to pick some classes in high school that will help with their education and career in the future."
Hahn said the students participated in games and activities to show them what opportunities they have right now based on their current interests and skill sets.
"There's an exercise we did to get them to reflect back on what already brings them joy or what they're really talented at that could help them think about careers that might be a good fit," Hahn said. "Using that information, we then suggested things they could do during the summers, such as camps or job shadowing. Opportunities they should take advantage of now, as sophomores, rather than putting it off till senior year."
The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development has instituted a strategic plan to try to raise the number of Missourians who have college degrees from 47% to 60%. The department's website states that a higher number of people with degrees in the state helps attract and retain businesses that require a bachelor's degree for employment.
Hahn said there are those who question whether going to college and gaining a degree is worth the time, money spent or debt accrued.
"We know getting a degree is a smart investment," Hahn said. "There's a direct correlation to income potential, opportunities for employment and the likelihood to have medical insurance. Those with a degree are more likely to be someone who votes regularly, volunteers or gives back philanthropically."
Hahn said the holistic impact of higher education on an individual raises their health and well-being as well as teaching "soft skills" such as the ability to interpret social situations and the ability to network and have professional relationships.
Having to think and plan for the future can make anyone anxious, and Hahn said that is what College Bound events are all about. They are trying to get high school students thinking about the future early enough that they can take the needed steps to get on the best path.
Alsdorf said, after attending the event, she was less anxious because she had a better idea of the classes she should take, but also more anxious because, "college is a big responsibility."
Long said he "felt a lot better about going to college" because of getting to spend a day at SEMO and see what it was like.
Long said they asked the SEMO students what their favorite part of the college experience was, and that the most common answer was Greek Life. Both answered they thought they might try to join into the Greek Life as well.
"I would like to do that since both my parents were, and so I think that would be cool," Alsdorf said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.