Alumni and current students in Southeast Missouri State University's Historic Preservation program got together to celebrate the program's 40th anniversary this weekend.

To mark this year's milestone, a variety of events were held throughout the weekend recognizing the program's accomplishments, culminating in the Historic Preservation Association's annual banquet Saturday evening in the Wehking Alumni Center with the presentation of annual awards: the Spirit Award and the Dr. Mattingly Award.

Southeast junior Faith Kinkelaar received the Spirit Award.

Denise Morrison, a 1982 SEMO graduate, received this year's Dr. Mattingly Award. Morrison was one of the first students in the Historic Preservation program and a student of professor Mattingly.

Morrison became emotional as she was accepting the plaque, explaining she felt "lost" when she came to SEMO, and part of how she "lucked into" the Historic Preservation program was through conversations with Mattingly.

Denise Morrison, a 1982 Southeast Missouri State University graduate, delivers a short speech after receiving the Dr. Mattingly Award during SEMO's Historic Preservation Association's 40th anniversary banquet Saturday in Wehking Alumni Center in Cape Girardeau. Brooke Holford

"Once I came into the program, everything just clicked and I found the thing that I absolutely love to do, and that is what I hope for everyone of you," Morrison said.