NewsNovember 15, 2021

SEMO Historic Preservation program celebrates 40th anniversary with weekend of activities

Alumni and current students in Southeast Missouri State University's Historic Preservation program got together to celebrate the program's 40th anniversary this weekend. To mark this year's milestone, a variety of events were held throughout the weekend recognizing the program's accomplishments, culminating in the Historic Preservation Association's annual banquet Saturday evening in the Wehking Alumni Center with the presentation of annual awards: the Spirit Award and the Dr. Mattingly Award...

Brooke Holford
story image illustation

Alumni and current students in Southeast Missouri State University's Historic Preservation program got together to celebrate the program's 40th anniversary this weekend.

To mark this year's milestone, a variety of events were held throughout the weekend recognizing the program's accomplishments, culminating in the Historic Preservation Association's annual banquet Saturday evening in the Wehking Alumni Center with the presentation of annual awards: the Spirit Award and the Dr. Mattingly Award.

Southeast junior Faith Kinkelaar received the Spirit Award.

Denise Morrison, a 1982 SEMO graduate, received this year's Dr. Mattingly Award. Morrison was one of the first students in the Historic Preservation program and a student of professor Mattingly.

Morrison became emotional as she was accepting the plaque, explaining she felt "lost" when she came to SEMO, and part of how she "lucked into" the Historic Preservation program was through conversations with Mattingly.

Denise Morrison, a 1982 Southeast Missouri State University graduate, delivers a short speech after receiving the Dr. Mattingly Award during SEMO's Historic Preservation Association's 40th anniversary banquet Saturday in Wehking Alumni Center in Cape Girardeau.
Denise Morrison, a 1982 Southeast Missouri State University graduate, delivers a short speech after receiving the Dr. Mattingly Award during SEMO's Historic Preservation Association's 40th anniversary banquet Saturday in Wehking Alumni Center in Cape Girardeau.Brooke Holford

"Once I came into the program, everything just clicked and I found the thing that I absolutely love to do, and that is what I hope for everyone of you," Morrison said.

Debra Reid, curator of agriculture and the environment at the Henry Ford Museum, served as the guest speaker for the banquet. She graduated from SEMO in 1982 and is a 2020 Alumni Merit Award recipient.

Reid spoke about all the things she gained over the years by choosing a career in Historic Preservation and SEMO as her alma mater, such as "lifelong friends" and "limitless opportunities to learn."

She also acknowledged the program's accomplishments over the years, and student's involvement in community projects such as exhibits in the Cape River Heritage Museum and Kent Library on SEMO's main campus, processing collections for Special Collections and Archives at Kent Library and several others.

Other activities included alumni attending historic preservation classes on SEMO's main campus Friday and a reception later in the evening at Heritage Hall in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Alumni and students took a trip to the Hunter Log Home in Cape Girardeau County and a student-produced exhibit Saturday at the River Heritage Museum.

The weekend concluded with breakfast Sunday at the James Reynolds House in Cape Girardeau.

For information on the Historic Preservation program at Southeast Missouri State University, visit www.semo.edu.

Local News
