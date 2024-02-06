SEMO historian marks 75th anniversary of World War II's end

The formal end of World War II 75 years ago Wednesday helped to cement in American minds the “MacArthur myth,” so says Adam Criblez, a Southeast Missouri State University historian.

The 23-minute surrender ceremony aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay featured various signatories of all the nations involved in the global conflagration — a conflict ended by a pair of atomic bombs dropped on Japan in August 1945.

Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur — who would later be fired by Missouri’s only occupant of the White House, Harry Truman — gave the opening address of the brief occasion and acted as master of ceremonies, inviting various world dignitaries to sign the “instrument of surrender.”

MacArthur, said Criblez, emerged after the Sept. 2, 1945, signing as “first among equals” among U.S. military figures of the era.

“Before Tokyo Bay, Americans might have put (future U.S. president Dwight) Eisenhower at the same level as MacArthur or even with (Naval Fleet Admiral Chester) Nimitz,” Criblez said.

Criblez, who has taught at Southeast eight years, is author of a historical work about the National Basketball Association in the 1970s called “Tall Tales and Short Shorts: Dr. J., Pistol Pete and the Birth of the Modern NBA.”

“We tend to see WWII as the last ‘good war,’” Criblez said, “with clear villains and heroes.”

The public’s tendency to accept a “rose-colored version” of history is seen, he suggested, most strikingly with sports figures.

For example, Criblez said the late Mickey Mantle’s accomplishments as a New York Yankees outfielder should be tempered by the fact the so-called “Commerce Comet” was such a serious alcoholic the first-ballot Hall of Famer needed a liver transplant to survive.