NewsJanuary 11, 2022

SEMO Health Network encourages Obamacare signups before weekend cutoff

This story is updated with new information from SEMO Health Network. Saturday is the open enrollment deadline for the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, an outgrowth of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as "Obamacare." Aaron Griffin, policy director of Benton, Missouri-based SEMO Health Network, said "navigators" are ready to walk potential applicants through the process...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The Southeast region of the Missouri Primary Care Association is depicted in this graphic. The SEMO Health Network, based in Benton, Missouri, is encouraging open enrollment signups in the Health Insurance Marketplace before the deadline Saturday.
The Southeast region of the Missouri Primary Care Association is depicted in this graphic. The SEMO Health Network, based in Benton, Missouri, is encouraging open enrollment signups in the Health Insurance Marketplace before the deadline Saturday.Courtesy SEMO Health Network

This story is updated with new information from SEMO Health Network

Saturday is the open enrollment deadline for the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, an outgrowth of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as "Obamacare."

Aaron Griffin, policy director of Benton, Missouri-based SEMO Health Network, said "navigators" are ready to walk potential applicants through the process.

Griffin said the overwhelming majority of applicants find themselves eligible for discounts when they sign up.

"It's all income-based and by family size," Griffin said.

“In fact, if you are at or below 400% of the federal poverty level – or in some cases even above it, you'll be eligible for some sort of tax credit or discount.”

SEMO Health Network reports enrollment in the Show Me State is already higher than a year ago, with 92% of eligible applicants qualifying for discounts -- up from 80% to 85% in previous years.

"We see a lot of people who get (the premium) down to zero, honestly. There are some who don't have to pay anything out of pocket," Griffin said Monday.

Griffin said the continuing impact of the pandemic is responsible for the increasing level of discounting but also offered a second reason.

"The previous administration didn't do any advertising about the Marketplace, so it used to be a little harder to find out when the enrollment period was, who was eligible — and there's a lot more marketing money to get the word out now, too, so information is more readily available — with commercials and radio ads and a social media push," Griffin said.

How to apply

Griffin said applicants may go to www.showmecoverage.org.

"A state map will appear, click on the Southeast region and you'll find every location where navigators can assist applicants," Griffin said.

"Most of our staff have been here since the inception of ACA and have helped people since the very first year. They're experienced and knowledgeable in walking people through the process."

SEMO Health Network has 17 clinics located in Scott, Stoddard, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot and Dunklin counties.

Local News
