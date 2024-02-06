SEMO Health Network encourages Obamacare signups before weekend cutoff

This story is updated with new information from SEMO Health Network

Saturday is the open enrollment deadline for the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, an outgrowth of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as "Obamacare."

Aaron Griffin, policy director of Benton, Missouri-based SEMO Health Network, said "navigators" are ready to walk potential applicants through the process.

Griffin said the overwhelming majority of applicants find themselves eligible for discounts when they sign up.

"It's all income-based and by family size," Griffin said.

“In fact, if you are at or below 400% of the federal poverty level – or in some cases even above it, you'll be eligible for some sort of tax credit or discount.”

SEMO Health Network reports enrollment in the Show Me State is already higher than a year ago, with 92% of eligible applicants qualifying for discounts -- up from 80% to 85% in previous years.