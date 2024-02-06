SEMO hails new planes, success in aviation program

Students in Southeast Missouri State University's new aviation program will be taking to the sky in style this semester.
SEMO unveiled three new Redhawk branded Cessna 172 airplanes Saturday at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
Students in the new program, university and airport officials, legislators and guests were able to view the planes for the first time.
Additionally, Southeast president Carlos Vargas announced the program has seen higher enrollment numbers than expected.
"Our initial idea was to have 10 students in the program ... now, we have probably 35-plus students," Vargas said.
Vargas said the new program is beneficial for the university and its students, as well as the airport because it allows the campus community to engage with the local community and helps promote economic development in the region.
"What you're witnessing here is the result of an engaged university," Vargas said. "This [program] is one more, not the only way, but one more way in which Southeast Missouri State University continues to stand by that mission that we have, which is to become engaged with the community that we live in."
The program consists of a four-year degree, with the majority of student's training done within two years, said Miranda Sullivan, assistant professor for SEMO's Pro Pilot Ground School.
The new program begins with the start of classes today.