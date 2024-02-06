SEMO hails new planes, success in aviation program

Students in Southeast Missouri State University's new aviation program will be taking to the sky in style this semester.

SEMO unveiled three new Redhawk branded Cessna 172 airplanes Saturday at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

Students in the new program, university and airport officials, legislators and guests were able to view the planes for the first time.

Additionally, Southeast president Carlos Vargas announced the program has seen higher enrollment numbers than expected.

"Our initial idea was to have 10 students in the program ... now, we have probably 35-plus students," Vargas said.