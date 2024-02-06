SEMO Greek organizations win national honors

Four of Southeast Missouri State University's Greek chapters -- Delta Epsilon, Phi Mu, Mu Kappa and Missouri Zeta -- were awarded the highest honors by their national organizations this summer, three of them for the second consecutive year.

According to a release from the university, this is the first time in 20 years that four chapters on SEMO's campus earned their highest honor from their national organizations.

"This is a tremendous accomplishment for all four of these Greek organizations," said Bruce Skinner, associate vice president of Student Life. "These groups exemplify what we do at Southeast and make me proud to work with all of our students involved in Greek Life."

For the first time in school history, SEMO's Delta Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Chi Omega received the National Council Trophy, recognizing the chapter as one of the top three chapters in the country.