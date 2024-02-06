SEMO Greek organizations win national honors

Four of Southeast Missouri State University's Greek chapters -- Delta Epsilon, Phi Mu, Mu Kappa and Missouri Zeta -- were awarded the highest honors by their national organizations this summer, three of them for the second consecutive year.
According to a release from the university, this is the first time in 20 years that four chapters on SEMO's campus earned their highest honor from their national organizations.
"This is a tremendous accomplishment for all four of these Greek organizations," said Bruce Skinner, associate vice president of Student Life. "These groups exemplify what we do at Southeast and make me proud to work with all of our students involved in Greek Life."
For the first time in school history, SEMO's Delta Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Chi Omega received the National Council Trophy, recognizing the chapter as one of the top three chapters in the country.
The National Council Trophy is the highest award a collegiate chapter can receive. The award recognizes chapters that exemplify Alpha Chi Omega ideals and standards. Chapters are evaluated on Alpha Chi Omega membership standards, including academic interest, character, financial responsibility, leadership ability and personal development.
SEMO's Phi Mu chapter of Tri Delta won its second consecutive Margaret Paddock Haller Award. The award recognizes chapters that have shown outstanding achievement throughout the past calendar year.
Mu Kappa chapter of Sigma Nu took home its second straight national honor, receiving the Rock Chapter Award. This award honors collegiate chapters that have achieved excellence in all operations and maintained all Sigma Nu standards for two consistent years.
Missouri Zeta of Sigma Phi Epsilon received their second consecutive Buchanan Cup Award. The award recognizes the "best-of-the-best" Sigma Phi Epsilon chapters. Chapters are measured in relation to their accomplishment of their peers on campuses across the country. Chapters that excel in every area of operations and further the Grand Chapter's strategic plan qualify for the award.
"The best part of working with Greek students is seeing what they can accomplish when they work together," Skinner said in a release. "Individual students can accomplish wonderful things, but when you take a group of students who share a common vision and who are willing to work together toward a common goal, this is when transformative things take place."
