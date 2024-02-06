This story is updated.

State Rep. Kevin Windham Jr. wants Southeast Missouri State University — his alma mater — to receive more state budget funding.

House lawmakers debated fiscal year 2023's operating budget this week in Jefferson City. The fiscal year referred to runs from July 1 through June 30, 2023.

Windham, who studied corporate communications at Southeast, offered an amendment to House Bill 3003 to increase SEMO's funding by $10 million over what the House Budget Committee approved.

HB 3003 is the appropriations bill for the Missouri Department of Higher Education.

The House rejected Windham's amendment on a voice vote.

According to a Capitol source, Windham has argued the bump in funding to SEMO is justified to achieve parity with University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.

Windham has argued Central Missouri serves fewer students than SEMO but receives $10 million more in a state funding allotment.

Windham, a Democrat, has represented District 85 in the General Assembly's lower chamber since his election in 2018, a constituency based in St. Louis County.

At age 25, Windham was the youngest Black man ever elected to the state legislature.