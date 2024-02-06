SEMO grad's bill to protect pets gets hearing in Missouri Senate

Newly introduced legislation to add household pets to orders of protection got a hearing before a Missouri Senate committee earlier this week.

Sen. Elaine Gannon (R-3/De Soto), a 1975 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, filed Senate Bill 71 in order to shield pets from those threatening or committing abuse against them.

State Sen. Elaine Gannon

"(Pets) understand what you're saying and doing, they have a pattern for what's going to happen at certain times of the day (and) they're almost like your children," Gannon told the Senate's Agriculture, Food Production and Outdoor Resources Committee.

Gannon, who told the panel she owns an English sheepdog, was supported at the hearing Monday in Jefferson City by representatives of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and Stray Dog Policy, a not-for-profit animal advocacy organization based in Leawood, Kansas.

The specific language of S.B. 71 reads: "Under this act, adult protection and child protection orders, full or ex parte, may be granted to restrain or enjoin an individual from committing or threatening to commit abuse against a pet. A protection order may include an order of custody of the pet where appropriate, as well as any funds needed to cover medical costs resulting from abuse of the pet."