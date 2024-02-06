All sections
NewsOctober 25, 2021
SEMO grad sets new novel in Cape Girardeau
In his second novel, "Tattoo: The Soul Reaper," Southeast Missouri State University graduate Kenny Sills brings the action to Cape Girardeau to delve into the origins of the murderer from his first book. Sills' new crime novel is a prequel to 2012's "Tattoo: A Beautiful Sin," and is set in Cape Girardeau, referencing the city and university, including involvement of the Southeast Missourian newspaper...
Sarah Yenesel
Author Kenny Sills has just published his second novel, "Tattoo: The Soul Reaper," which is set in Cape Girardeau. Sills will hold a book signing Saturday at the Southeast Missouri State University bookstore.
Author Kenny Sills has just published his second novel, "Tattoo: The Soul Reaper," which is set in Cape Girardeau. Sills will hold a book signing Saturday at the Southeast Missouri State University bookstore.Submitted

In his second novel, "Tattoo: The Soul Reaper," Southeast Missouri State University graduate Kenny Sills brings the action to Cape Girardeau to delve into the origins of the murderer from his first book.

Sills' new crime novel is a prequel to 2012's "Tattoo: A Beautiful Sin," and is set in Cape Girardeau, referencing the city and university, including involvement of the Southeast Missourian newspaper.

"Well, I graduated from SEMO back in '94, and I just, I love the town, I love the school. And, you know, they say you write what you know. So, I used that as my inspiration," Sills said.

And for those who might not be familiar with the area, the book features QR codes that lead to 360 pictures of the places in Cape Girardeau mentioned in the book.

"The Soul Reaper" tells of a murderer who likes to collect tattoos from his victims. The official summary of the book describes it as, "Plagued by a horrific tragedy, a young boy grows into his role as a cold-blooded murderer and collector of tattoos. Hidden in plain sight, he walks among the students of Southeast Missouri State University, on campus ... and below it. One by one, students go missing as the devious killer stalks his prey. Letters appear at the local newspaper, describing how and why he's using the tattoos, thusly giving him the moniker, 'The Soul Reaper.'"

Sills said he went to forensic experts to do some research for his story to make it as realistic as possible.

Kenny Sills new novel, "Tattoo: The Soul Reaper."
Kenny Sills new novel, "Tattoo: The Soul Reaper."Submitted

He also based a few student experiences in the novel on of his own.

"There was one day it started raining, and I came out of Towers (dormitory complex) and went to the top of the hill next to Towers and started sliding down the hill into the big puddle at the bottom. And some people saw me do it and started coming out to do it with me. The next thing you know, the hill was just covered in students. Probably 50, 60 students all started sliding down the hill in the rain and just having fun," he said was one of the experiences he used in his new novel.

Sills will have a book signing for "Tattoo: The Soul Reaper" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Southeast Missouri State University Bookstore. Sills said anyone who would like an autographed copy but cannot make it to the book signing may email him at tattooauthor@gmail.com.

Local News
