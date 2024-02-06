SEMO grad sets new novel in Cape Girardeau

In his second novel, "Tattoo: The Soul Reaper," Southeast Missouri State University graduate Kenny Sills brings the action to Cape Girardeau to delve into the origins of the murderer from his first book.

Sills' new crime novel is a prequel to 2012's "Tattoo: A Beautiful Sin," and is set in Cape Girardeau, referencing the city and university, including involvement of the Southeast Missourian newspaper.

"Well, I graduated from SEMO back in '94, and I just, I love the town, I love the school. And, you know, they say you write what you know. So, I used that as my inspiration," Sills said.

And for those who might not be familiar with the area, the book features QR codes that lead to 360 pictures of the places in Cape Girardeau mentioned in the book.

"The Soul Reaper" tells of a murderer who likes to collect tattoos from his victims. The official summary of the book describes it as, "Plagued by a horrific tragedy, a young boy grows into his role as a cold-blooded murderer and collector of tattoos. Hidden in plain sight, he walks among the students of Southeast Missouri State University, on campus ... and below it. One by one, students go missing as the devious killer stalks his prey. Letters appear at the local newspaper, describing how and why he's using the tattoos, thusly giving him the moniker, 'The Soul Reaper.'"