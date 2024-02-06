SEMO grad delves into personal conflicts in story collection

Jackson native Caleb Tankersley says he used his upbringing in crafting the short stories in his award winning collection, "Sin Eaters."

Jackson native and Southeast Missouri State University graduate Caleb Tankersley's first full-length book, "Sin Eaters, was published March 1 and was awarded the 2021 Permafrost Prize. Tankersley currently resides in Seattle. Submitted photo

"'Sin Eaters' is a book of short stories, so by nature, it covers a lot of different themes and not every story fits into a category. I think that is part of the reason I like the title 'Sin Eaters.' If you want to get analytical, it sort of breaks the two things down. 'Sin Eaters' is sort of like talking about religion and desire and sort of denying yourself those things," Tankersley said.

Historically, sin-eating was a ritual practiced mainly in Wales where an individual would ritualistically take on the sins of a deceased person by placing bread or other food on the body and then consuming the food. Sin-eaters would carry the burden of all the sins for the deceased individuals they performed the ritual for. The tradition continued until at least 1906. "Sin Eaters" consists of short stories and "paints a tumultuous picture of religion and repression, while hinting at the love and connection that comes with healing," according to Tankersley's website. He said the collection of stories is somewhat based on being raised in a religious family and the conflict he felt as being the gay son of a pastor.

"Sin Eaters," which was published March 1, won the 2021 Permafrost Prize for fiction, awarded by University of Alaska Fairbanks's Permafrost literary magazine.

In giving the book the award, judge Julie Iromuanya said, "Sin Eaters uses an off-kilter approach to explore religion, faith, and the oddities of what it means to be human in vast world beyond our grasp. These rich, highly imagined stories are deeply felt and emotionally resonant with a humor that sneaks up on you," according to the magazine's website.