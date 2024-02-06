SEMO governors approve initial Houck Field rebuild

Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Governors OK'd plans Friday to begin renovating Houck Field.

"Athletics plays a vital role for our institution," SEMO president Dr. Carlos Vargas said in a statement from the university. "A state-of-the-art Houck Field has the ability to bring more fans, special events and numerous activities to this region and enhance growth toward a much stronger and healthier university. Rebuilding the stadium will not be possible without the support of our fans, alumni and community, and we ask you to join us as we work to create a lasting future for our university."

The first phase of the project will include demolition of the existing south grandstand structure as well as construction of a new south seating bowl and concourse with new restrooms and concession areas. Current plans indicate this phase will be complete in time for the Fall 2022 season.

The south side of the stadium was abruptly shut down last month, just as the Redhawks were preparing for their season-opening football game. At the time, Vargas said safety concerns prompted the action.

"A recent structural assessment has revealed the stadium's south grandstand structure has surpassed its original useful life and the rate of deterioration of the concrete structure has accelerated. The safety of our fans is of utmost importance and, as a result, we have made the difficult decision to cease use of the south grandstand and press box area of our stadium. This decision will result in modified game-day operations and reduced spectator capacity for the fall 2021 season," he said.