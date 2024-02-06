SEMO gets ready to send students home until late January, as scheduled

This story is updated.

A week from now, Southeast Missouri State University will be on Thanksgiving break, but unlike past years, the school’s 8,929 undergraduate students will not return to campus to finish the fall semester.

In fact, they won’t return to campus for two more months, thanks to COVID-19 concerns, and will finish out the current semester with education delivered remotely by faculty.

In a decision made over the summer by university administration, the last on-campus day for Fall 2020 will be Tuesday.

While the 24th is the last day of in-person classes, with Southeast going online afterward, the campus will remain open and students may return to their designated residence halls until the conclusion of the semester. Dining remains available and meal plans will continue as normal.

Students will not return in-person until the start of the spring semester Jan. 25.

“It was a challenge to make this schedule change, but we are now convinced it was the right thing to do,” Southeast president Carlos Vargas said.

Southeast COVID numbers

Southeast’s COVID-19 “dashboard” shows an active case count that is steadily falling over the last week, unlike the sharp rises seen across Cape Girardeau County as a whole.

On Tuesday, active student cases fell to 49, down from 73 on Nov. 11.

The total number of students either in quarantine or in isolation fell to 23 Tuesday, down from 31 the day before.

Quarantined students are mainly housed in single rooms at 60-year-old Dearmont Hall, which the university ceased using as a dormitory beginning with the Fall 2019 term.

“We’ve developed not a top-down but a shared approach to this pandemic that everybody has bought into,” said Vargas, Southeast’s president since 2015.