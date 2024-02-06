The success of Southeast Missouri State football in recent years has ignited a growing interest in the Cape Girardeau and SEMO communities, as the Redhawks will have their most season tickets sold in program history for the 2023 season.

While the official number of tickets sold was not released, SEMO vice president for Intercollegiate Athletics Brady Barke said that number is around 1,200.

The news comes along with the renovation of Houck Field, which includes a new south side of the stadium that, in the words of Barke, "provides better seating opportunities than what we've been able to the last few years."

SEMO senior defensive lineman Lunden Manuel said seeing the evolution of SEMO's stadium situation since he arrived as a freshman has been a great sight to see.

"Getting here in 2019 and just seeing that (stadium) thing go full circle, from the old stadium, to no stadium, to a new stadium, this is beautiful. I can't wait to get into that first game," Manuel said.

SEMO head coach Tom Matukewicz said his excitement can barely be contained before the Redhawks home debut this upcoming season. The Redhawks host Lindenwood at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

"With a new stadium, I just hope I don't hyperventilate against Lindenwood in that first game," Matukewicz said.