SEMO football player arrested for operating vehicle in careless manner

A Southeast Missouri State University football player was arrested by the state Highway Patrol for carelessly operating a motor vehicle Saturday, March 8.

According to the probable-cause statement, a Highway Patrol trooper passed the vehicle Tony Terry, 20, of Bufordville, Ohio, was driving as the trooper was northbound roadway that is redacted in the statement, and Terry started to follow the same route.

The probable cause states the officer decreased speed to try to get behind Terry because of the time of day, a business near them being closed and previous thefts from the business. The trooper wrote in the document that Terry was allegedly avoiding passing the patrol vehicle until he turned and then made a series of left turns.

The trooper then observed Terry allegedly failing to obey a red light, at which time, the document states, the trooper activated his emergency lights and tried to stop Terry.