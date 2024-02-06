All sections
NewsOctober 22, 2020

SEMO Food Bank to receive federal funds

Gov. Mike Parson announced $5 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to be divided among Missouri's six regional food banks to help citizens who continue to rely on food assistance, with more than $500,000 of the total going to the Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston, Missouri...

Southeast Missourian

Gov. Mike Parson announced $5 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to be divided among Missouri's six regional food banks to help citizens who continue to rely on food assistance, with more than $500,000 of the total going to the Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston, Missouri.

The local food-assistance organization will receive $504,818 of the federal funding.

The food banks serve the needs of more than 1,000 food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, and other meal sites across the state.

"Protecting the health and well-being of Missourians is a key component of our Show Me Strong Recovery Plan," Parson said. "This additional funding for food banks will help ensure continued access to good nutrition for Missouri's vulnerable citizens during these challenging times."

Local News
