NewsMay 12, 2020

SEMO Food Bank to hold mobile food pantries this week

The SEMO Food Bank will hold mobile food pantries in Southeast Missouri this week. Food is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. ...

Southeast Missourian
Southeast Missouri Food Bank holds a mobile food bank April 30 at the Red Star Pantry in Cape Girardeau.
Southeast Missouri Food Bank holds a mobile food bank April 30 at the Red Star Pantry in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS, file

The SEMO Food Bank will hold mobile food pantries in Southeast Missouri this week. Food is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. One box per household, one mobile per month in the county of residence. Bring photo ID and proof of residence. Demand is high and start times are subject to change, so patrons are encouraged to arrive early.

The following pantries will be held:

  • 6 p.m. today: First Baptist Church, 416 N. Main St., Perryville, Missouri
  • 5 p.m. Wednesday: 306 S. Kingshighway, Sikeston, Missouri
  • 10 a.m. Friday: Three Rivers College, 140 S. Main, Sikeston
  • 5 p.m. Friday: The Church of the Rescued and Redeemed, 1301 N. Main St., Cape Girardeau
  • 10 a.m. Saturday: New McKendree UMC, South Campus, 17701 S. Hope St., Jackson
Local News

