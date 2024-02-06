SEMO Food Bank to hold mobile food pantries this week

The SEMO Food Bank will hold mobile food pantries in Southeast Missouri this week. Food is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. One box per household, one mobile per month in the county of residence. Bring photo ID and proof of residence. Demand is high and start times are subject to change, so patrons are encouraged to arrive early.
The following pantries will be held:
