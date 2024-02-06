SEMO Food Bank says many hungry families face tough choices

Officials of Southeast Missouri Food Bank, based in Sikeston, Missouri, and soon to open an 18,500-square-foot satellite facility in Jackson, are out with key findings from a recently issued statewide report on hunger, titled "Food Assistance and Hunger in the Heartland 2021: State Report for Missouri."

In the region served by SEMO Food Bank, the following key points were highlighted in a Wednesday news release.

33% of food insecure households reported having to choose between paying for food and paying for utility payments.

28% facing hunger had to choose between food and medicine or medical care.

"The data from this study, conducted a year ago, reflects what many of our neighbors experience every day," said Joey Keys, chief executive officer of SEMO Food Bank.