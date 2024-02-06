All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 30, 2020

SEMO Food Bank mobile pantries set

Southeast Missouri Food Bank has scheduled another series of COVID-19 Response Mobile food distributions to respond to the increased need for food assistance following temporary layoffs and school closures. Area response mobiles include: Thursday, April 30, 5 p.m., Red Star Pantry, 1301 North Main Street in Cape Girardeau...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Southeast Missouri Food Bank has scheduled another series of COVID-19 Response Mobile food distributions to respond to the increased need for food assistance following temporary layoffs and school closures.

Area response mobiles include:

Thursday, April 30, 5 p.m., Red Star Pantry, 1301 North Main Street in Cape Girardeau

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Tuesday, May 5, 10 a.m., Cape Church of Nazarene, 2601 Independence in Cape Girardeau

The mobiles are intended for families who are newly in need because of job losses or reduced hours due to the coronavirus. They will be drive-through distributions so people should stay in their vehicle but have a space cleared for a box of food.

People who need food assistance should attend only the mobile held in the county where they live and should bring a photo ID and piece of mail that shows proof of residence. Patrons should visit only one mobile per month and receive only one box per household.

More information is at www.semofoodbank.org.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy