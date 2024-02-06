SEMO Food Bank mobile pantries set

Tuesday, May 5, 10 a.m., Cape Church of Nazarene, 2601 Independence in Cape Girardeau

The mobiles are intended for families who are newly in need because of job losses or reduced hours due to the coronavirus. They will be drive-through distributions so people should stay in their vehicle but have a space cleared for a box of food.

People who need food assistance should attend only the mobile held in the county where they live and should bring a photo ID and piece of mail that shows proof of residence. Patrons should visit only one mobile per month and receive only one box per household.

More information is at www.semofoodbank.org.