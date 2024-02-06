The Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston, Missouri, along with the several food pantries in the region, have experienced an increase in the number of people they serve during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lisa Church, chief advancement officer of the SEMO Food Bank, said before the pandemic began the organization was helping serve roughly 60,000 people per month. During the beginning of the pandemic, Church said the number of people needing food assistance doubled, and in some communities even tripled. Since then, the numbers have stabilized, but there are still more people being served than before

“We estimate now that we’re serving about 40%, more people,” Church said. “It’s still more people, but it has stabilized from what we saw in, like, March, April and May. In the latter part of the summer, beginning probably around late July, August, it began to stabilize.”

Prior to the COVID outbreak, Red Star Food Pantry in Cape Girardeau would have one major food distribution event per month, along with occasional emergencies, according to pantry officials. Since then, Red Star has received so many requests and food donations it has increased distribution to twice a week.

Aside from the standard Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations of hand-washing, mask wearing and staying home if a person is experiencing symptoms, food pantries have begun using a contact-free drive-through method to serve those in need of food assistance.

A food pantry volunteer helps load food into cars during a drive-through distribution event. Submitted

“When we first started seeing the increase in food coming into us and we could do a little bit more distribution, we were seeing, for the most part, the same people that would come to our monthly distributions,” Red Star Food Pantry director Kevin Sexton said. “In recent months, after we started doing drive-throughs, we’ve seen an increase in a lot of people that we haven’t seen before. We’ve got a lot of individuals that are coming through and obviously telling us they lost their job, or they greatly reduced their number of hours. We’re seeing a lot of people that we have not seen in the past.”