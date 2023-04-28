SEMO Food Bank increases senior food boxes, citing need

More older Southeast Missourians today are receiving "senior food boxes" from Southeast Missouri Food Bank, according to Heather Collier, manager of donor relations and communications manager.
So far this year, the Sikeston, Missouri-headquartered not-for-profit, with a newly-opened satellite facility in Jackson, has handed out 5,505 such boxes per month, a 3.9% increase from the 5,300 handed out monthly in 2022.
Additionally, Feeding America, a nationwide not-for-profit, said Thursday, April 27, that one in every 13 seniors in Missouri is food insecure -- with the Show Me State in the top 10 of U.S. states reporting "very low food security."
U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as "a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life."
Joey Keys, SEMO Food Bank CEO, said the data is right in line with what he and his staff are seeing on a regular basis.
"Unfortunately, these numbers do not come as a surprise. The data (is) from 2021, but we know we are serving more seniors across our service area through our partners and programs. Many seniors live on fixed incomes and when prices rose last year, many sought food assistance for the first time," he said.
The senior boxes are part of the USDA's commodity supplemental food program, Collier said.
"Each box contains 35 to 40 pounds of staple food items, such as canned vegetables and fruits, peanut butter, beans, canned meat, cereal, milk, cheese, rice and pasta. The majority of the items are shelf-stable," she said.
To receive a box, participants must be at least 60 years old and have an income that is at or below 130% of the Federal Poverty Level. In 2023, FPL for a single-person household is an annual income of $18,954.
"If we as a country decide once and for all to end food insecurity in this country, think of what that would mean for our senior neighbors facing hunger," said Tom Summerfelt, Feeding America's chief research officer.
"Food insecurity is so closely tied to health, which becomes especially critical as we age. Also, medical expenses are a key driver of food insecurity, particularly in our elders. Food can work as medicine. Addressing food insecurity among seniors would help reduce chronic health conditions and could result in healthier communities overall."
SEMO Food Bank may be reached at (573) 471-1818 or at www.semofoodbank.org.
