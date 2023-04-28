SEMO Food Bank increases senior food boxes, citing need

More older Southeast Missourians today are receiving "senior food boxes" from Southeast Missouri Food Bank, according to Heather Collier, manager of donor relations and communications manager.

So far this year, the Sikeston, Missouri-headquartered not-for-profit, with a newly-opened satellite facility in Jackson, has handed out 5,505 such boxes per month, a 3.9% increase from the 5,300 handed out monthly in 2022.

Additionally, Feeding America, a nationwide not-for-profit, said Thursday, April 27, that one in every 13 seniors in Missouri is food insecure -- with the Show Me State in the top 10 of U.S. states reporting "very low food security."

U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as "a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life."

Joey Keys, SEMO Food Bank CEO, said the data is right in line with what he and his staff are seeing on a regular basis.

"Unfortunately, these numbers do not come as a surprise. The data (is) from 2021, but we know we are serving more seniors across our service area through our partners and programs. Many seniors live on fixed incomes and when prices rose last year, many sought food assistance for the first time," he said.