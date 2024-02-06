As part of Southeast Missouri State University's efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the university is offering a vaccine incentive program for faculty, staff and students.

Southeast set a goal to achieve a 70% vaccination rate among students, faculty and staff by Nov. 1, according to a Thursday university news release.

"The medical experts we have consulted as we have planned our return to campus this fall have shared that vaccination is a critical tool to protect faculty, staff and students from the COVID-19 virus," as stated in the release. "To keep us moving forward, we are implementing this vaccination program that has specific goals and benefits for faculty, staff and students."

If achieved, the Thanksgiving holiday break will be extended to a full week off, with classes scheduled for Nov. 22 and 23 canceled and university offices closed Nov. 22 through 26.

Fully-vaccinated students who submit proof of vaccination will also be entered into a drawing to win cash prizes of $500 or $250, according to the release. There will be 200 winners selected for these prizes, with the first 80 names being drawn Sept. 20.

Students who have not received their full vaccination can receive a $25 Redbucks account credit or a $25 Southeast Bookstore giftcard if they get the first or second dose of the vaccine between now and Oct. 1 at a vaccination clinic on Southeast's campuses, with prizes limited to the first 2,000 students.